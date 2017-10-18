Lindelof backed to earn trust of Man Utd and Mourinho by Benfica boss Vitoria

Victor Lindelof is a “very high quality player” and will have a bright future at Manchester United under Jose Mourinho, says Rui Vitoria.

The Benfica boss saw a top talent wrestled from his grasp over the summer as the Red Devils invested £30.75 million in the Sweden international.

Lindelof was expected to step straight into the United fold, but has endured a tough start to life at Old Trafford after struggling to make an impression during pre-season.

He is now being forced to bide his time as he waits for competitive minutes, with Mourinho favouring other options after overseeing an unbeaten start to the 2017-18 campaign.

Vitoria, though, is confident that the 23-year-old will come good, telling reporters ahead of Wednesday's Champions League meeting with United: “He is a very high quality player, he has been playing with Jose Mourinho.

“Of course when you move from the Portuguese championship to an English championship, there is a phase, a stage of adaptation.

“I do foresee that in the future Lindelof will be a player of Jose Mourinho's team. He has a lot of value, he is very cold, very competitive and has a great deal of quality.”

