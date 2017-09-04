Lindelof could be 'perfect' for Man Utd - Blomqvist

Former Manchester United star Jesper Blomqvist believes his fellow Swede Victor Lindelof will be a big hit at Old Trafford, but it will take him some time to settle.

Lindelof has yet to make his Premier League debut for the Red Devils following his £40 million summer arrival from Benfica, with manager Jose Mourinho keen to give him the chance to acclimatise properly first.

And Blomqvist, who was a part of the treble-winning United side of 1999, says his 23-year-old compatriot will benefit from the acknowledgement that a settling-in process is necessary.

“I think it’s definitely one step up to come here to Manchester United for everybody and the situation with the competition for places is really tough,” Blomqvist told reporters. “The guys that he’s competing against now have been here longer and have been slowly adapting, getting more and more ready every year so I think he needs a bit more time as well but I still believe in him.

“He shouldn’t feel too much stress really, I know it’s pressure especially because he was brought in for so much money but he should take his time a little bit.

“He’s a little bit young, but I believe a lot in him but he’ll be better when he gets acclimatised.”

View photos Victor Lindelof Man Utd More

Blomqvist insists that once he hits form, Lindelof could be the ideal centre-back for United.

“I feel like he’s a perfect fit for central defender but can also play on the right,” he added. “He’s very comfortable with the ball, he likes to play from the back and is very fast so he can be good one against one as well.

“I definitely feel he’s the perfect player for United but it takes time. If you look at the other players here now all of them have taken some time.

“I felt it too, always when you come to a big club like this there’s so much going on around and it’s not as easy to get into the club, into the team, because it’s more spread out than in a smaller club so it takes a longer time if you’re not Dwight Yorke or somebody who just fits in everywhere and just never feels any pressure and really eases in.”

View photos Jesper Blomqvist Parma More

Lindelof is expected to be called into the starting XI for the Champions League Group A fixture against Basel at Old Trafford on September 12 due to the suspensions of Eric Bailly and Phil Jones. But Blomqvist is keen for the defender to truly earn his spot in the longer term following difficulties in some pre-season fixtures.

“That’s a good thing in one sense but then you want to feel that you’ve earned a place not just that you’re playing because three other players are suspended or something because you don’t have the right confidence.

“It happened a little bit I think against Real Madrid, it was a little bit that situation as well. It’s not just about being in the team, you need to be ready to be in the team and I think that’s more the situation here.”