Lindelof could be the next Vidic for Manchester United, Giggs says

Ryan Giggs has urged Manchester United fans not to write off Victor Lindelof, pointing to Nemanja Vidic as an example of a player who has become a star after a slow beginning.

After Phil Jones was injured in the first half of Saturday's shock 2-1 away defeat against Huddersfield Town, Lindelof came off the substitutes' bench for what was only his second Premier League appearance.

The Sweden international made a costly mistake for the second goal scored by Laurent Depoitre, continuing a tough start to his United career that has also seen him struggle in the UEFA Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid and fail to force his way into Jose Mourinho's starting XI.

But United icon Giggs believes it is far too soon to jump to conclusions about Lindelof, who signed from Benfica for an initial €35 million in June.

