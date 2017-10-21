Lindelof horror show leaves Man Utd trailing in City's wake

For Huddersfield Town it was one of the most momentous results in club history, but Manchester United and Victor Lindelof will want to quickly forget Saturday’s 2-1 loss in West Yorkshire as the Swede endured a nightmare afternoon which leaves his side five points behind neighbours City.

In a showcase of the romance football is truly capable of, a team playing only their ninth Premier League match and having scored just once in six games toppled the previously-unbeaten 20-time league champions.

But Jose Mourinho will not see the funny side after watching Lindelof undergo a torrid exam as Manchester City simultaneously kept up their lightning start to the campaign with a 3-0 victory over Burnley.

When Phil Jones limped off in the 23rd minute at the John Smith’s Stadium it gave Lindelof his first real outing in the Premier League having only made his debut in the competition in injury time of last week’s 0-0 draw at Liverpool. These were hardly the optimal conditions for a rookie defender to be thrown into, and doubtless Jose Mourinho would have hand-picked much more forgiving circumstances given the chance.

