Linton Vassell: Ryan Bader reach measures up like a T-Rex compared to me for Bellator 186 title fight

British mixed martial artist Linton Vassell challenges Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader in the rarified atmosphere of Penn State College, a renowned US sporting university, tomorrow night, and although the Milton Keynes fighter rarely indulges in trash talking, he compared his rival's arms to a Tyrannosaurus Rex when they measure up in wingspan.

Vassell, a 6ft 3ins tall, dangerous fighter on the feet and on the ground even offered himself as an opponent to Anthony Joshua, after the heavyweight boxing world champion intimated a few weeks ago that he has wondered about having an MMA fight.

"I just feel my grappling is going to be too much for Bader: my grip strength, and overall my power," Vassell told Telegraph Sport yesterday. "I've also got that range. He's got a 74 inch reach and I'm 82. It my eyes that makes him like a T-Rex. That's the best way I can explain it." That said, American Bader is a strong favorite with the bookmakers.

Bader, indeed, was mildly tickled by the comment and told The Telegraph: "I don't have any issue with his comments, in fact, the T-Rex was a pretty deadly animal." Hopefully, though, there will be no gnashing of teeth, and ear-biting...

Unlikely with these two, of course. But it looks like being a fine title fight at 205lbs. Both men were on weight yesterday, as indeed was every fighter on the Bellator 186 card. Vassell has pinned an amusing video of himself as the Hulk bearing up Bader ahead of this contest.

It’s about to go down. pic.twitter.com/03RT1NqERz — Linton Vassell (@LDV_TheSwarm) October 29, 2017

Vassell has been living and training in Florida for eighteen months. It has meant an array of brilliant wrestling trainers partners, often the Kryptonite of European fighters.