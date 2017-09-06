Lionel Messi and Argentina staring down the barrel of not qualifying for the World Cup after costly Venezuela draw

Despite the drab display against Uruguay last Thursday, a point from the trip to Montevideo’s imposing Estadio Centenario wasn’t the worst result for Argentina. However, back in Buenos Aires on Tuesday against a Venezuela side, rooted to the foot of South American qualification without a chance of reaching Russia, nothing less than a convincing three points were expected of Jorge Sampaoli’s side.

The stage was certainly set for Argentina to get their floundering qualification back on track. By the time proceedings got underway in the Monumental, Chile had lost away to Bolivia, Colombia had drawn with Brazil and Peru had beaten Ecuador, meaning despite La Albiceleste starting the game in sixth, a win could have seen them as high as second.

Sampaoli was sticking with his attacking three-man defence, the exhilarating trio of Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi were getting another outing and Argentina were supposed to take a giant step towards Russia. The reality however, is that Argentina are now no closer to that goal and only have two increasingly difficult looking matches to confirm their place at the World Cup.

After watching Uruguay’s stubborn defence stifle any attacking intent on Thursday, Sampaoli had stressed in the build-up the importance of a quick start against Venezuela and how an early goal would force the visitors out of their defensive shell.

The early signs were promising as Javier Mascherano’s return in the defence provided a better quality of passing out from the back, Éver Banega took the creative load off Messi in central midfield and Lautaro Acosta gave a more natural right-sided width.

The result was a dominant opening 45 minutes with the lively Mauro Icardi doing everything right except apply the final touch and the ever-impressive Wilker Fariñez adding to his burgeoning reputation with a string of saves.

Di María, so ineffectual against Uruguay, looked dangerous darting in behind full back Víctor García but even after an apparent pulled hamstring forced him off, the home side still looked the far more likely to score.

Sampaoli’s early goal never came and like a boxer soaking up punishment in the early rounds, there was always the concern that a counter could follow. Five minutes after the break and that sucker punch arrived as a lightening quick break exposed Argentina’s sluggish back three and saw Jhon Murillo stun the Monumental.

