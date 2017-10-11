Alexis Sanchez, Gareth Bale and Arjen Robben – the best world XI that will miss the 2018 Russia World Cup
The World Cup is supposed to the showpiece event of the sporting calendar, a time when the best players from the biggest clubs on the planet come together to try and claim the game's ultimate prize.
There has been a fair amount of controversy surrounding the next two World Cups, while international football is undoubtedly losing some of its lure, something that is particularly being felt in England right now.
Next summer's tournament in Russia is not yet filling the rest of the world with as much excitement as has been seen in Egypt, and the absence of some of the game's household names is not helping.
Here are some of global football's biggest names who will not feature in the tournament:
Jan Oblak: Slovenia and Atlético Madrid
Voted the best goalkeeper in La Liga for the past two years, the 24-year-old's hopes of appearing at a maiden World Cup were dashed after Slovenia were unable to progress from the qualifying group won by England.
Antonio Valencia: Ecuador and Manchester United
A string of consistent performances at right-back led to Valencia being named players' player of the year at Old Trafford last season but the 32-year-old could not inspire Ecuador to what would have been his third World Cup.
Virgil van Dijk: Holland and Southampton
Van Dijk has made no secret of his desire to leave St Mary's but, if he is still there next June, he will miss the opportunity to showcase his talents on the biggest stage following Holland's third-placed finish in Uefa qualifying Group A.
Gary Medel: Chile and Besiktas
The former Sevilla and Inter Milan man wears his heart on his sleeve and is an influential figure for his country, but was unable to lead them to qualification as they missed out on the four automatic places and were edged out of the play-off spot by Peru.
David Alaba: Austria and Bayern Munich
A winner of six Bundesliga titles and the Champions League, Alaba's international career has been less illustrious with Austria's abysmal Euro 2016 campaign his only experience of a major tournament.
Naby Keita: Guinea and RB Leipzig
The Liverpool-bound midfielder will be fresh when he arrives at Anfield next summer after Guinea failed to qualify from a group containing Tunisia, Democratic Republic of Congo and Libya.
Arturo Vidal: Chile and Bayern Munich
The key midfielder, who starred in the last two World Cups, was suspended for Chile's final qualifier against Brazil and watched on powerless from Munich as his team were eliminated.
Gareth Bale: Wales and Real Madrid
It has been a positive few years for Wales but the Euro 2016 semi-finalists were pipped to a play-off spot by the Republic of Ireland, meaning Bale's wait for a first World Cup goes on.
Arjen Robben: Holland and Bayern Munich
A veteran of three World Cups, Robben announced his retirement from international football shortly after scoring twice against Sweden in the final match of Holland's unsuccessful qualification campaign.
Alexis Sánchez: Chile and Arsenal
Chile suffered last-minute heartbreak as they were pushed out of a play-off place when Peru equalised against Colombia, meaning the Arsenal star will not be sprinting up the flanks for La Roja in Russia.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Gabon and Borussia Dortmund
Gabon have never qualified for the World Cup and the African country's shortage of top-class players means talented forward Aubameyang may never have the opportunity to play at one.