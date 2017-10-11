Alexis Sanchez, Gareth Bale and Arjen Robben – the best world XI that will miss the 2018 Russia World Cup

Neither Antonio Valencia (left to right, clockwise), Gareth Bale, Virgil van Dijk or Alexis Sánchez will be at the World Cup after Ecuador, Wales, Holland and Chile all failed to qualify for the 2018 finals - GETTY IMAGES / REUTERS

The World Cup is supposed to the showpiece event of the sporting calendar, a time when the best players from the biggest clubs on the planet come together to try and claim the game's ultimate prize.

There has been a fair amount of controversy surrounding the next two World Cups, while international football is undoubtedly losing some of its lure, something that is particularly being felt in England right now.

Next summer's tournament in Russia is not yet filling the rest of the world with as much excitement as has been seen in Egypt, and the absence of some of the game's household names is not helping.

Here are some of global football's biggest names who will not feature in the tournament:

Jan Oblak: Slovenia and Atlético Madrid

Voted the best goalkeeper in La Liga for the past two years, the 24-year-old's hopes of appearing at a maiden World Cup were dashed after Slovenia were unable to progress from the qualifying group won by England.

Russia's wacky World Cup stadium with an exterior stand ... More