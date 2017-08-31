Lionel Messi makes young fan's dream come true after security dragged him away

The Argentina and Barcelona ace's arrival in Uruguay was met with tight security, but one eager boy managed to attract his attention

Lionel Messi made a late signing in the transfer window - but not the one Barcelona fans might have been hoping for.

Upon arriving at a Montevideo hotel with the Argentina national football team, the attacker took time out to greet a young fan who was initially ushered away by security after breaking through a cordon.

The 30-year-old has yet to pen a contract extension with the Camp Nou side, despite his contract being up in 2018.

Para admirar el gesto de Lionel Messi con este nene uruguayo pic.twitter.com/D7Qxzhzen1

— Atado A Tu Locura (@AtadoAtuLocura) August 30, 2017

 

Nevertheless, he took time out to make a boy's dream come true when he ordered his security to usher the kid, who had been carried away crying, back to him. He then spent several seconds chatting to the star-struck youngster before sending him on his way again.

It is the second time this week that a football superstar has been spotted making such a gesture, with Gareth Bale doing likewise with a Wales fan previously.

Messi is expected to lead Argentina in a vital World Cup qualifier against Uruguay later on Thursday.

