Lionel Messi scores 100th goal in Europe but what was mysterious pill he took mid-match?

Lionel Messi was seen taking a pill out of his sock - Getty Images/BT Sport grab

The milestones keep coming for Lionel Messi, who became the second player to score 100 goals in all European competitions.

Barcelona moved closer to qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages by outclassing Olympiakos 3-1 as Messi joined Cristiano Ronaldo in moving past 100 goals in Europe.

Messi struck his landmark goal from a free-kick. It was his 97th goal in the Champions League. His other three came in the Uefa Super Cup.

Messi has scored 15 goals in all competitions this season and struck 50 goals in total this year.

While the milestone was widely lauded on social media, there was another moment in the match that led to discussion on Twitter.

Lionel Messi ��



2007 ⚽ 31

2008 ⚽ 22

2009 ⚽ 41

2010 ⚽ 60

2011 ⚽ 59

2012 ⚽ 91

2013 ⚽ 45

2014 ⚽ 58

2015 ⚽ 52

2016 ⚽ 59

2017 ⚽ 50* pic.twitter.com/rCB4IO5i25























— Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) October 19, 2017

In the 10th minute, Messi was seen reaching into his left sock, taking out what looked to be a pill and putting it in his mouth.

​According to Catalunya Ràdio's Ricard Torquemada Messi was chewing on a glucose tablet to give himself an energy boost.

Messi reaches down to his sock to take out a pill Credit: BT Sport grab More