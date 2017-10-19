Lionel Messi scores 100th goal in Europe but what was mysterious pill he took mid-match?
The milestones keep coming for Lionel Messi, who became the second player to score 100 goals in all European competitions.
Barcelona moved closer to qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages by outclassing Olympiakos 3-1 as Messi joined Cristiano Ronaldo in moving past 100 goals in Europe.
Messi struck his landmark goal from a free-kick. It was his 97th goal in the Champions League. His other three came in the Uefa Super Cup.
Messi has scored 15 goals in all competitions this season and struck 50 goals in total this year.
While the milestone was widely lauded on social media, there was another moment in the match that led to discussion on Twitter.
Lionel Messi ��— Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) October 19, 2017
2007 ⚽ 31
2008 ⚽ 22
2009 ⚽ 41
2010 ⚽ 60
2011 ⚽ 59
2012 ⚽ 91
2013 ⚽ 45
2014 ⚽ 58
2015 ⚽ 52
2016 ⚽ 59
2017 ⚽ 50* pic.twitter.com/rCB4IO5i25
In the 10th minute, Messi was seen reaching into his left sock, taking out what looked to be a pill and putting it in his mouth.
According to Catalunya Ràdio's Ricard Torquemada Messi was chewing on a glucose tablet to give himself an energy boost.
Barcelona had to play the second half with 10 men after Gerard Pique was sent off two minutes before half-time for two bookings.
Barca took the lead in the 18th minute at a rainswept and sparsely attended Nou Camp when visiting defender Dimitrios Nikolaou turned Gerard Deulofeu's cross into his own net.
It was the fifth own goal Barca have benefited from this season in all competitions.
Messi scored in the 61st minute to double Barca's lead to take his tally for the season to 15 and led to coach Ernesto Valverde joking afterwards:
"I hope he can get to 200 by the end of this season.
"His numbers validate what we see from him every day. He is constantly breaking down barriers."
Unbeaten Barca top Champions League Group D with nine points. A win at Olympiakos in two weeks will seal their place in the last 16.