Lionel Messi signs new Barcelona contract

Lionel Messi has signed his new contract with Barcelona, the Camp Nou side have confirmed.

Messi's new deal will run until 2021 and has a release clause of €700 million.

The 30-year-old attacker's future had been the subject of much speculation, as his previous contract was due to expire at the end of June 2018, which would have left him able to negotiate with rivals as of January 1.

The news is a massive boost to the club, who saw Andres Iniesta sign a new contract amid similar rumours earlier this season.

There were reports that Messi was not happy with the running of the side, too, which generated rumours that he could depart.

President Josep Maria Bartomeu, however, was insistent that a deal had been reached with the academy graduate, who has established himself as one of the world's elite players during a professional career at Camp Nou spanning 14 years, having first arrived at the club as a 13-year-old in 2000.