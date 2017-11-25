Lionel Messi signs new Barcelona contract to 2021 with a new buyout clause set at £626million

Messi and president Josep Maria Bartomeu pictured as the deal is signed - Barcelona FC

Lionel Messi has signed a new deal with Barcelona through to the summer of 2021.

A renewal was agreed between player and club in July but it is only now that Messi has put pen to paper on the contract.

Announcing the deal, the LaLiga club added that the Argentina forward has had a £626million buy-out clause inserted into his contract.

That means, in all likelihood, the 30-year-old will finish his career at the Nou Camp and not, as has been reported for some time, move to Manchester City.

