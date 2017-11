Lionel Messi has committed himself to Barcelona until 2021: Getty Images

Lionel Messi has signed a new contract at Barcelona through to the end of the 2020/21 season, the club has confirmed.

The new deal includes a staggering €700m buy-out clause which looks set to end all speculation over a future move away from the Nou Camp.

By the end of the 2020/21 season, when Messi's new contract is set to expire, the Argentine will have spent a total of 17 years with Barcelona's first team.

