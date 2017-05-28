Lions 2017: Memorable moments from tours gone by

The Britsh and Irish Lions have been responsible for some memorable sporting moments over the years.

Led by Warren Gatland, the tourists head to New Zealand this year looking to produce more magic to delight their travelling fans.

Here we take a look at some of the standout memories from tours gone by,

THE INVINCIBLES (1974)

We go back 43 years for our first pick. That may seem a long time ago, but it was three years after the Lions' only previous win over the All Blacks.

With the legendary Willie John McBride as captain, the Lions headed to South Africa for a tour that would see the class of 1974 lauded as the greatest in the team's history for many years to come.

Victory in their opening 21 matches of the tour - including three of the four Tests - sent them into their final clash with the Springboks with the chance to complete a stunning whitewash.

The 22nd win did not materialise, however, after the referee blew for full-time four minutes early with the Lions just short of the South African try line at 13-13.

Despite that late disappointment, the achievements of the 1974 squad - or the 'Invincibles' as they became known - remain one of the high points in Lions history.

THE '99' CALL (1974)

Rugby union is often held up as a bastion of respect and gentlemanly conduct in sport but, for all the plaudits earned by the Lions on that 1974 tour, it was also a series marred by violence.

To combat the overbearing physicality of the South African side, McBride devised a 'one in, all in' approach to retaliation.

And so was born the '99 call'. When McBride called "99", every player was duty-bound to engage in a punch-up with the nearest man in a Springboks jersey.

The supposed thinking behind the plot was that the referee would be unlikely send them all off, but it led to some unsavoury scenes.

According to legend, the plan was initially called the '999 call', but was deemed too long.

SPRINGBOKS ROCKED (1997)

Another series against South Africa - this time in 1997 - opened with a stunning 25-16 victory for the Lions, in which Neil Jenkins starred at full-back.

The legendary Welsh fly-half converted five penalties in that victory, justifying his selection in the unfamiliar 15 role.

South Africa crossed for three tries in the second Test but their wayward kicking allowed Jenkins to keep the Lions on terms, heading into the closing stages of the match at 15-15.

The defining moment of the tour came courtesy of Jeremy Guscott, however. The England centre split the posts with a drop goal three minutes from time to wrap up a series win for the underdogs against the reigning world champions.

There was to be no whitewash, as the Springboks claimed a 35-16 win in the third and final Test.

O'DRISCOLL CRUNCHED (2005)

Brian O'Driscoll is an icon of Lions rugby - one of only three players to have toured on four occasions.

But perhaps one of his most memorable moments in the red jersey of the Lions came in 2005, when - in the opening minute of the first Test against the All Blacks - he was taken out of the game by a spear tackle carried out by Keven Mealamu and Tana Umaga.

The two New Zealanders picked up the Irishman and drove him into the ground next to a ruck.

Captain O'Driscoll suffered a dislocated shoulder in the incident and was forced to hand skipper duties to Gareth Thomas, missing the remainder of a series that ended in a 3-0 defeat for the Lions.

"I saw it happening," O'Driscoll told RTE. "It was one of those weird situations where it happened in slow motion and I knew I needed to get my head out of the way, so my shoulder took the brunt of the fall."

Mealamu and Umaga escaped punishment over the incident.

GATLAND GETS IT RIGHT (2013)

O'Driscoll was at the centre of controversy in the build-up to the decisive third Test of the 2013 tour to Australia.

The Lions veteran had been expected to take the captaincy in the absence of the injured Sam Warburton and Paul O'Connell, but was sensationally dropped from the starting XV for the series decider.

Gatland opted instead for the all-Welsh partnership of Jamie Roberts and Jonathan Davies at centre, in a starting line-up that drew heavily on the Kiwi's Wales contingent.

But he was justified in his selection as the Lions - captained by Alun Wyn Jones - put on a stunning display to storm to a 41-16 win over the Wallabies, sealing a 2-1 series triumph.

That result was almost certainly key to Gatland's re-appointment for this year's tour.