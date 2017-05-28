Lions 2017: Warren Gatland's forwards in profile

A look at the full list of forwards who will represent the British and Irish Lions in New Zealand.

The 2017 British and Irish Lions tour gets under way on Saturday with a clash against the New Zealand Barbarians.

That fixture is the first of six as Warren Gatland's men gear up for their opening Test against the All Blacks on June 24.

Gatland has named a 41-man squad as he looks to repeat the 2013 victory over Australia.

Here we take a closer look at the forwards.

Forwards

Rory Best

Ulster & Ireland

Age: 34

Position: Hooker

Test Caps: 104

Test Tries: 8

Lions Tours: 2013

Best is the only man to captain a team to victory over the All Blacks since August 2015, with Ireland having halted New Zealand's record-breaking winning run in Chicago in November. One of a group of leaders in the Lions squad, Best ticks a lot of boxes when it comes to Test selection.

Dan Cole

Leicester Tigers & England

Age: 30

Position: Prop

Test Caps: 77

Test Tries: 4

Lions Tours: 2013

Missed out on the Premiership final despite his strong showing in the semi-final against Wasps, but his experience will be hugely important to Gatland's squad.

Taulupe Faletau

Bath & Wales

Age: 26

Position: Back-row

Test Caps: 67

Test Tries: 7

Lions Tours: 2013

Could well be the Lions starting number eight following the withdrawal of Billy Vunipola through injury. Ross Moriarty started all of Wales' Six Nations matches but Faletau's greater experience might put him just ahead in Gatland's thoughts.

Tadhg Furlong

Leinster & Ireland

Age: 24

Postion: Prop

Test Caps: 16

Test Tries: 0

Lions Tours: N/A

Along with Best, Furlong was part of a strong Irish scrum during the Six Nations. Lions assistant coach Graham Rowntree said of the prop: "He quietly goes about his business; he's an exceptional scrummager, but he gets his hands on the ball higher than many other tighthead props."

Jamie George

Saracens & England

Age: 26

Position: Hooker

Test Caps: 17

Test Tries: 1

Lions Tours: N/A

Consistently outshone Dylan Hartley from the bench during the Six Nations and was rewarded with a place in the Lions squad at the England captain's expense.

James Haskell

Wasps & England

Age: 32

Position: Back-row

Test Caps: 75

Test Tries: 4

Lions Tours: N/A

Haskell spoke candidly about his disappointment at missing his last opportunity at Lions selection when the squad was announced in April, but an injury to Billy Vunipola saw Gatland turn to the experienced back-row.

Iain Henderson

Ulster & Ireland

Age: 25

Position: Lock

Test Caps: 32

Test Tries: 5

Lions Tours: N/A

Part of a strong Irish contingent among the forwards, Henderson will likely be a squad player in New Zealand.

Maro Itoje

Saracens & England

Age: 22

Position: Lock/Back-row

Test Caps: 12

Test Tries: 0

Lions Tours: N/A

Itoje is one of the most exciting talents in northern-hemisphere rugby and the Saracens lock was considered a guaranteed Lions pick by many. After spending the Six Nations in England's back row, a return to the second row could bring the best out of Itoje in New Zealand.

Alun Wyn Jones

Ospreys & Wales

Age: 31

Position: Lock

Test Caps: 116

Test Tries: 9

Lions Tours: 2009, 2013

Another of Gatland's leaders, Jones' experience will complement the youth and relative inexperience of Itoje. Jones has played in every Test on each of the last two Lions tours, and you wouldn't rule out that he could repeat that feat again this year.

George Kruis

Saracens & England

Age: 27

Position: Back-row

Test Caps: 20

Test Tries: 1

Lions Tours: N/A

Some are tipping Kruis to make the Test XV despite missing England's Six Nations campaign through injury, with Jones his main competition for a starting berth alongside Itoje.

Courtney Lawes

Northampton Saints & England

Age: 28

Position: Lock

Test Caps: 58

Test Tries: 1

Lions Tours: N/A

Lawes gave Gatland an injury scare in the build-up to departure when he picked up a head injury in Northampton's Premiership semi-final defeat to Exeter Chiefs, sustained when attempting to tackle Lions colleague Jack Nowell.

Joe Marler

Harlequins & England

Age: 26

Position: Prop

Test Caps: 51

Test Tries: 0

Lions Tours: N/A

You can't accuse the Quins prop of not being thorough in his preparations for the tour - he made room-mate Faletau fill out a questionnaire in a bid to get to know him better.



Jack McGrath

Leinster & Ireland

Age: 27

Position: Prop

Test Caps: 41

Test Tries: 2

Lions Tours: N/A

