Lions 2017: Warren Gatland's backs in profile

A look at the full list of backs who will represent the British and Irish Lions in New Zealand.

The 2017 British and Irish Lions tour gets under way on Saturday with a clash against the New Zealand Barbarians.

That fixture is the first of six as Warren Gatland's men gear up for their opening Test against the All Blacks on June 24.

Gatland has named a 41-man squad as he looks to repeat the 2013 victory over Australia.

Here we take a closer look at the backs.

Backs

Dan Biggar

Ospreys & Wales

Age: 27

Position: Fly-half

Test Caps: 56

Test Tries: 3

Lions Tours: N/A

Ospreys fly-half Biggar has been Wales first-choice number 10 since 2013 and is instantly recognisable by his unique pre-kick routine. Biggar will face stern competition for a Test starting spot, with Jonathan Sexton considered the frontrunner and Owen Farrell also in the squad.

Elliot Daly

Wasps & England

Age: 24

Position: Utility back

Test Caps: 13

Test Tries: 3

Lions Tours: N/A

Daly proved to be one of the breakout players of this year's Six Nations, scoring two tries as England retained the title. Daly's versatility makes him a real asset to Gatland's squad - he can play at centre, full-back or on the wings.

Jonathan Davies

Scarlets & Wales

Age: 29

Position: Centre

Test Caps: 67

Test Tries: 13

Lions Tours: 2013

Davies has been a mainstay for Gatland's Wales team, racking up 64 caps since making his debut in 2009 and playing all three Lions Tests in Australia four years ago.

Owen Farrell

Saracens & England

Age: 25

Position: Fly-half/Centre

Test Caps: 53

Test Tries: 5

Lions Tours: 2013

Selected as a fly-half, but Farrell's performances at centre for England mean he is surely in pole position for the Lions' 12 shirt. He seems a dead cert to start, wherever that may be.

Leigh Halfpenny

Toulon & Wales

Age: 28

Position: Full-back

Test Caps: 74

Test Tries: 12

Lions Tours: 2009, 2013

Toulon full-back Halfpenny may be left hoping the Wales connection earns him a place in Gatland's first-choice XV, with Six Nations Player of the Championship Stuart Hogg his main competition for the number 15 jersey.

Robbie Henshaw

Leinster & Ireland

Age: 23

Position: Centre

Test Caps: 29

Test Tries: 2

Lions Tours: N/A

Gatland caused a stir when he dropped Brian O'Driscoll for the decisive third Test in the 2-1 victory over Australia last time around. Henshaw is this year's Irish representative among the centres and will hope to force his way into the Test side.

Stuart Hogg

Glasgow Warriors & Scotland

Age: 24

Position: Full-back

Test Caps: 53

Test Tries: 16

Lions Tours: 2013

Hogg is one of only three Scots in the entire squad but, after being named Six Nations Player of the Championship for the second year running, the full-back looks likely to be part of Gatland's Test team. His spark could be crucial to unlocking the All Blacks' defence.

Jonathan Joseph

Bath & England

Age: 26

Position: Centre

Test Caps: 33

Test Tries: 16

Lions Tours: N/A

Joseph looked set to miss out on selection when, on the morning of the announcement, it was reported that experienced Wales centre Jamie Roberts would instead be included. He is among the most prolific try-scorers in the squad.

Greig Laidlaw

Gloucester & Scotland

Age: 31

Position: Scrum-half

Test Caps: 58

Test Tries: 4

Lions Tours: N/A

Laidlaw was called into the squad as a replacement for Ben Youngs, who will stay at home to support brother Tom, whose wife has terminal cancer. Scotland captain Laidlaw will join Clermont Auvergne next season and his kicking game is an added bonus for Gatland.

Conor Murray

Munster & Ireland

Age: 28

Position: Scrum-half

Test Caps: 59

Test Tries: 10

Lions Tours: 2013

Murray has struggled with a neck injury sustained against Wales in March in the build-up, but, if fit, he leads the race for the number-nine jersey. The opportunity to pair the Munster man with Ireland team-mate Sexton will be difficult for Gatland to resist.

George North

Northampton Saints & Wales

Age: 25

Position: Wing

Test Caps: 72

Test Tries: 32

Lions Tours: 2013

The Northampton Saints wing has not been in the best form of late and came in for plenty of flak during a disappointing Six Nations with Wales. However, he was a Lion in 2013 and Gatland knows him well, so that could play in his favour when the Test team is selected.

Read More