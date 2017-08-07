Lions' Smith hit with four-week ban for Super Rugby final red

Kwagga Smith will miss the start of the Currie Cup season after being hit with a four-week ban for his dangerous tackle on David Havili in Lions' Super Rugby final defeat to Crusaders.

The flanker caught Havili in the air when he jumped to meet a high ball and sent his opponent spinning to the turf, earning him a red card shortly before half-time.

Lions went on to lose 25-17 at Ellis Park, and Smith pleaded guilty to a SANZAAR charge.

SANZAAR consequently released a statement confirmed a four-week suspension for Smith up to and including September 2, meaning he will be unavailable for Lions' first four Currie Cup matches.

 

