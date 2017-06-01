Lions back Payne ruled out of Tour opener

Injury has struck early in the British and Irish Lions' tour of New Zealand, with Jared Payne forced out of their opening match.

Jared Payne has suffered a calf strain and will miss the British and Irish Lions' opening tour match against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians.

The Ireland back, who played in his country's famous win over the All Blacks last October, had been named among the replacements and would have been in line for a Lions debut.

His place has now been taken by England's Elliot Daly for Saturday's contest, which is the opening fixture of six warm-up matches before the first Test with the world champions on June 24.