Lions captain Sam Warburton to undergo neck surgery and miss Wales' autumn internationals

Warburton is likely to miss the start of the Six Nations: Getty

Two-time Lions captain Sam Warburton is set to undergo neck surgery which will keep him out of action for four months, meaning he could miss the start of Wales’ Six Nations campaign.

The 29-year-old, who led the British and Irish Lions to a series draw with back-to-back world champions New Zealand this summer, aggravated the long-term injury in training this week.

Resulting scans revealed that an operation was necessary.

Warburton is no longer Wales captain after he relinquished the armband to lock Alun Wyn Jones last year to concentrate on regaining his best form, but will miss his country’s quartet of autumn internationals against Australia, Georgia, New Zealand and South Africa in November and the start of December.

As well as those games, he will also miss key Pro14 and Challenge Cup clashes for his region Cardiff Blues.

In a statement, the Blues said: “He has undergone scans and has been reviewed by a consultant who confirmed the management plan. It is likely that Sam will miss a period of up to four months.”

Warburton has had a series of serious shoulder injuries in the past and has missed two Lions Tests – one each against Australia and the All Blacks – with hamstring and knee injuries respectively.

The operation will be the sixth of Warburton’s career and takes his serious injury count well into the 20s.

Warren Gatland, who resumes his role as Wales head coach after his Lions sojourn, now faces a back-row selection headache for the upcoming internationals, with Ross Moriarty, Ellis Jenkins and James Davies all already out injured.