LionsBet Preview: Manchester City – Stoke City: Back the Sky Blues for maximum points

Manchester City host Stoke City at the Ethiad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s men were able to claim a well-earned 1-0 win at Chelsea a fortnight ago courtesy of old Blue Kevin de Bruyne. The result consolidated City’s place at the top of the log and are (1.14) to get another win in the bag with LionsBet.

The Potters did well to see off Southampton 2-1 last time out. Mark Hughes’ men are currently hanging in 13th place and have been known to be giant killers but odds of (20.00) suggest it’s going to be difficult to cause an upset.

A stalemate is quoted at odds of (9.50) with the same firm.

Manchester City have won their last two leagues games at home by a 5-0 scoreline. Punters who dare can back a repeat at (10.75).