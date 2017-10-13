LionsBet Preview: Manchester City – Stoke City: Back the Sky Blues for maximum points
Manchester City host Stoke City at the Ethiad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
Pep Guardiola’s men were able to claim a well-earned 1-0 win at Chelsea a fortnight ago courtesy of old Blue Kevin de Bruyne. The result consolidated City’s place at the top of the log and are (1.14) to get another win in the bag with LionsBet.
The Potters did well to see off Southampton 2-1 last time out. Mark Hughes’ men are currently hanging in 13th place and have been known to be giant killers but odds of (20.00) suggest it’s going to be difficult to cause an upset.
A stalemate is quoted at odds of (9.50) with the same firm.
Manchester City have won their last two leagues games at home by a 5-0 scoreline. Punters who dare can back a repeat at (10.75).
The Sky Blues are unbeaten in their last 19 games at the Ethiad Stadium. They have also kept clean sheets in eight of their last nine home ties against Stoke. A win to nil for Guardiola’s side is offered at (1.80) while we can also expect to see more than three goals surface at (1.30).
Gabriel Jesus takes the lead of the City frontline from Sergio Aguero as the Argentine remains out injured with a fractured rib. The Brazilian failed to get on the scoresheet against Chelsea but still remains favourite to opening proceedings at the Ethiad at (2.70) and (1.25) to find the back of the net anytime with LionsBet.
Raheem Sterling has scored five goals in his last five league outings. The pacey Englishman is tipped to score anytime at odds of (1.55).