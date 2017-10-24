LionsBET Preview: Swansea vs Manchester United: Back the Red Devils for a first half win

Swansea welcome Manchester United to the Liberty Stadium in one of the English Football League Fourth Round games.

Both teams were miserable in their last outings with the Swans bowing 2-1 at home to Leicester City, while the Red Devils lost their first English topflight game this term against Huddersfield Town.

Jose Mourinho’s side would be hoping to return to winning ways when they take on Paul Clement’s men for the first time in the history of this championship.

Swansea manager Paul Clement More

Though the visitors are likely to field a second rate squad to prevent any form of injury ahead of their next EPL clash with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United are favourites with LionsBET to win at odds of (1.55).

It is not surprising that Swansea are underdogs at a chunky (5.50) because three of their last four encounters with the Old Trafford lords have ended in defeats.