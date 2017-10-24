LionsBET Preview: Swansea vs Manchester United: Back the Red Devils for a first half win
Swansea welcome Manchester United to the Liberty Stadium in one of the English Football League Fourth Round games.
Both teams were miserable in their last outings with the Swans bowing 2-1 at home to Leicester City, while the Red Devils lost their first English topflight game this term against Huddersfield Town.
Jose Mourinho’s side would be hoping to return to winning ways when they take on Paul Clement’s men for the first time in the history of this championship.
Though the visitors are likely to field a second rate squad to prevent any form of injury ahead of their next EPL clash with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United are favourites with LionsBET to win at odds of (1.55).
It is not surprising that Swansea are underdogs at a chunky (5.50) because three of their last four encounters with the Old Trafford lords have ended in defeats.
The draw is prized at (3.85) according to the online bookies.
Marcos Rashford has been United’s main man this season. Aside his brace which dispatched Burton Albion in the Third Round, the youngster was on target in the club defeat’s to the Terriers.
Should Rashford get a starter’s role, it won’t be out of place to back him at (3.40) to score first and (1.65) to score at any time.
The five-time English League Cup kings boast of a potent strike force, but whenever they face the Welsh side, their defensive abilities is always questioned.
They have conceded at least a goal six times out of their last seven meetings – so it won’t be a wild goose chase expecting them not to keep a clean slate available at (1.70).
Punters seeking for more profits should back Manchester United for a first half win. This has paid out in their last three games with Swansea, and LionsBET offer this at a mouth-watering (2.05).