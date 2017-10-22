LionsBet Preview: Udinese – Juventus: Back most goals in the first half

Juventus will be on the road when they take on Udinese at Stadio Friuli in the Italian Serie A on Sunday evening.

The Zebrette head into this game on the back of a 2-1 away defeat to Fiorentina last weekend. It’s left them in 13th spot with six points and upsetting the reigning league champions is quoted at (8.00) with LionsBet.

The Bianconeri suffered their first league loss of the campaign when they fell 2-1 to Lazio in their own backyard last Saturday. It has dropped them to third, six points behind the high flying Napoli. They are (1.45) to seek redress in Udine.

A draw would not help Juve’s cause but its (4.45) for that to happen.

Juventus have won eight of their last 12 Serie A games against Udinese, drawing three and losing one. Despite the setback of their loss last week, they are still favourites to avoid defeat here at (1.08).