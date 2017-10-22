LionsBet Preview: Udinese – Juventus: Back most goals in the first half
Juventus will be on the road when they take on Udinese at Stadio Friuli in the Italian Serie A on Sunday evening.
The Zebrette head into this game on the back of a 2-1 away defeat to Fiorentina last weekend. It’s left them in 13th spot with six points and upsetting the reigning league champions is quoted at (8.00) with LionsBet.
The Bianconeri suffered their first league loss of the campaign when they fell 2-1 to Lazio in their own backyard last Saturday. It has dropped them to third, six points behind the high flying Napoli. They are (1.45) to seek redress in Udine.
A draw would not help Juve’s cause but its (4.45) for that to happen.
Juventus have won eight of their last 12 Serie A games against Udinese, drawing three and losing one. Despite the setback of their loss last week, they are still favourites to avoid defeat here at (1.08).
Luigi Delneri’s side have won two games at home this term without conceding but considering the superior power of their visitors and they fact that Juve haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last two games could point out that both teams will score and that is available at odds of (2.20).
Max Allegri’s charges have scored 11 goals before halftime which is a Serie A record this season. Odds of (3.00) are offered for most goals to be produced in the first half of the game.
Paulo Dybala has scored five goals in seven league apperances against Udinese. The Argentine has been a shining light for the Old Lady this term and is tipped to score anytime at (1.45) with LionsBet.