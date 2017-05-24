Lisicki excited for Mallorca return

Former Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki could feature at the All England Club this year after announcing her return to the WTA Tour.

Sabine Lisicki will return to the WTA Tour at the Mallorca Open next month after missing the start of 2017 with a shoulder injury.

The 2013 Wimbledon finalist has not featured since the Hawaii Open in Honolulu last November, the German forced to retire in her quarter-final with Jacqueline Cako.

Her longstanding problem forced her withdrawal from the Australian Open but she is finally ready to return, with the grass-court season her top priority.

Lisicki is not the only big name returning in the coming weeks with news that Petra Kvitova and Victoria Azarenka also set to be back on Tour ahead of Wimbledon.

"Hi my dear fans, finally I can share some good news with you, I'm going to come back to Mallorca again and play the grass-court tournament there," she said in a video posted on Twitter.

"I can't wait to come back on Tour again, it's been a long time, it's my first tournament of 2017 and I can't wait to be back on court, fight for every point and do what I love most."