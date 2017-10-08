World Cup 2018: Kane penalty enough as English finish campaign unbeaten

England claimed an underwhelming 1-0 win in Lithuania on Sunday, as Gareth Southgate's men wrapped up World Cup qualifying unbeaten.

Harry Kane continued his stunning goalscoring form as England beat Lithuania 1-0 in Vilnius on Sunday to ensure the Three Lions finished their successful World Cup qualification campaign unbeaten.

Harry Winks and Harry Maguire both impressed on their debuts, but it was Kane who made the difference with a first-half penalty as England claimed the three points, three days after securing their passage to Russia with victory over Slovenia.

It took England a while to get going and they barely deserved the lead when Kane opened the scoring with his 15th goal in 10 games for club and country just before the half-hour mark after Dele Alli won the visitors a penalty.

The goal began a period of England control which extended into the second half, but they were almost pegged back soon after the break when Jack Butland had to be at his best to prevent Michael Keane from putting through his own net.

England's intensity seemed to drop after the hour, with goal-scoring chances infrequent at both ends of the pitch.

And, with neither side having anything but pride to play for, the match petered out towards the end, with England doing just about enough to secure a rather tepid win.

England were able to enjoy the luxury of knowing that their participation in Russia next year would not be affected by proceedings in Vilnius, but the certainty that provided did not result in them playing with extra freedom during the early exchanges.

The first chance of the match fell to Lithuania, as Darvydas Sernas sent a first-time flick just wide of the left-hand post 11 minutes in.