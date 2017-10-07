Lithuania vs England: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Gareth Southgate will have the chance to experiment with his team when England visit Lithuania for their final World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

The Three Lions booked their tickets to Russia by defeating Slovenia courtesy of a last-minute Harry Kane goal on Thursday night.

With performances not entirely convincing, though, Southgate will now set about trying to turn his team into a competitive one at world football's biggest tournament.

Game Lithuania vs England Date Sunday, October 8 Time 17:00 ET / 12:00 BST

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

Gareth Southgate England More

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on ITV and by stream via ITV Player.