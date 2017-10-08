Lithuania vs England, World Cup qualifier live: What time is it, where can I watch it and what is the team news?

England wrap up their successful World Cup qualifying campaign against Lithuania on Sunday, having booked their place at next summer's tournament a game early.

But Gareth Southgate will be eager for his side to put on a performance after their dire home display against Slovenia earlier this week.

Follow live coverage below...

What time is it?

England kick-off their final World Cup qualifying match at 5pm, at the LFF Stadionas in Lithuania.

Where can I watch it?

ITV have the rights to this one, with their coverage set to begin at 4.30pm.

Alternatively, bookmark this page and follow live minute-by-minute updates.

Southgate will be hoping for an improved performance (Getty) More

What is the team news?

Jack Butland will start in goal for England in their final World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

Manager Gareth Southgate announced his decision on Saturday, a day ahead of the game.