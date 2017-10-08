Lithuania vs England, World Cup qualifier live: What time is it, where can I watch it and what is the team news?
England wrap up their successful World Cup qualifying campaign against Lithuania on Sunday, having booked their place at next summer's tournament a game early.
But Gareth Southgate will be eager for his side to put on a performance after their dire home display against Slovenia earlier this week.
What time is it?
England kick-off their final World Cup qualifying match at 5pm, at the LFF Stadionas in Lithuania.
Where can I watch it?
ITV have the rights to this one, with their coverage set to begin at 4.30pm.
What is the team news?
Jack Butland will start in goal for England in their final World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.
Manager Gareth Southgate announced his decision on Saturday, a day ahead of the game.
Butland replaces Joe Hart, England's regular first-choice goalkeeper, for the last match of England's campaign.
England have made sure of their place at the Russia 2018 finals, taking the pressure off the trip to Lithuania and giving Southgate the opportunity to make changes.
Southgate said of Stoke number one Butland: “He has been patient for his opportunity, his form has been good. It's a good opportunity for Jack.”
Dele Alli returns for England, while Southgate is also expected to name the likes of Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier and Harry Winks in his starting eleven.
What have they been saying?
Lithuania manager Edgaras Jankauskas : “Teams like England are always criticised a bit, even if they win and we saw the match and their ability and the goal they scored at the end showed what fitness levels they have.
“In general criticism is always normal when you have so much media interest and football is so popular.
“I think it shows the level the football is at, even when they are criticised after winning and qualifying for the World Cup.”
England goalkeeper Jack Butland: “My motivation...my desire to keep playing and being as good as I can," the Stoke player said ahead of winning his sixth cap.
“Obviously the injury was a really big setback for me at a point where I thought there was an opportunity for me to take a spot, if you like.
“So, yeah, after coming off the season I had at Stoke to then have that happens was tough and to miss 16 months in the end.
“I was 19 when I made my debut and a hell of a lot has happened since then, ups and downs, but I'm still 24, I am back where I want to play in terms of playing in the Premier League and being in the international set-up.
“What's gone has gone and I'm looking forward to being successful for club and hopefully country as well.”
Expected teams
Lithuania (4-2-3-1): Setkus; Borovskij, Girdvainis, Klimavicius, Andriuskevicius; Zulpa, Slivka; Cernych, Aernas Novikovas; Spalvis
England (3-4-3): Butland; Keane, Stones, Maguire; Trippier, Dier, Winks, Bertrand; Alli, Kane, Sturridge
What are the odds?
Lithuania to win: 4/7
England to win: 7/4
Draw: 10/1