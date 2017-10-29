Little storm of frustrated machismo over 10th round stoppage highlights rising expectations around Anthony Joshua

Joshua now has an extra burden of responsibility with crowds wanting to see him win, entertain and knock out his opponent - EPA

Anthony Joshua gave them 10 entertaining rounds and plenty of gore, but still they booed and moaned about value for money on their TV screens. Britain’s world heavyweight champion said of his previously pristine trunks and boots, “everything was white, now it’s pink,” from Carlos Takam’s blood, and advised us: “Look at the guy’s face.”

A 10th round stoppage that saved Takam from a ferocious barrage that was building ominously upset some former fighters, whose opinions carry weight, of course, but come from the well of courage and stubbornness that sustains their trade. Parts of the crowd resented the intervention because they had been denied the thing they came to see: a man spreadeagled, beaten unconscious. The referee decided instead that Takam was slipping into the danger zone and stepped in to save him.

Ethics aside, this little storm of frustrated machismo from some in the Principality Stadium is a measure of how expectations have risen around the best British heavyweight since Lennox Lewis, who is still learning not to be drawn into brawls when a disciplined application of his skills would serve him better.

Over two fights, against Wladimir Klitschko and now a super-sub summoned 12 days ago, Joshua has fought in front of 160,000 spectators. In Cardiff, 78,000 greeted him as they would the Wales rugby team trotting out for the start of the Six Nations Championship.

No fighter could experience this without noticing an extra burden of responsibility - to entertain, win, knock people out. Joshua will take those pressures into unification bouts in 2018 against Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder. Neither has his natural talent, but the Takam fight told him that everyone is dangerous at world title level, because everyone wants what you have.