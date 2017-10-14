Liverpool 0 Manchester United 0: Old rivals fail to match the rhetoric once more

Jose Mourinho's tactics at Anfield will again come under scrutiny after a 0-0 draw against a Liverpool side now with one win in eight.

Manchester United proved a stifling presence at Anfield once again as they closed out a 0-0 draw with Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho's side were criticised for a lack of ambition in last season's stalemate and any change in approach brought about by their lofty position in the Premier League was negligible on this occasion.

United, who edged one point ahead Manchester City at the summit ahead of their neighbours hosting Stoke City, had David de Gea to thank for a magnificent first-half save to deny Joel Matip.

Romelu Lukaku was unable to make it eight goals in as many top-flight games for Mourinho's men when he botched a one-on-one opportunity on the stroke of half-time.

If it was mildly perplexing to see a side in such previously prolific goalscoring form isolate Lukaku for long periods before the break, the second period descended into a Liverpool attack versus United defence.

Jurgen Klopp's men were unable to find a way through and have now won just one out of eight in all competitions – Mourinho must hope he does not regret showing so much respect to opponents in such form come May.

Anfield rose to acclaim club great Kenny Dalglish before kick-off, the ground's Centenary Stand having been renamed in his honour, but the early exchanges were desperately short on the moments of attacking inspiration the Scotland international made his calling card.

Antonio Valencia made an expertly timed tackle on Philippe Coutinho following a darting crossfield run from Mohamed Salah – Liverpool's brightest forward, who was just unable to turn in Roberto Firmino's deflected 20th-minute cross at the near post.

United enjoyed their best spell of the first half around the half hour, when Nemanja Matic sliced an ambitious left-footed effort just beyond the top corner, but they had goalkeeper De Gea to thank for preserving parity in the 34th minute.