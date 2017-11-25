Willian's stroke of luck denies Salah his moment

Mohamed Salah looked set to lead Liverpool to victory over his former club Chelsea but substitute Willian grabbed a point for the champions.

Willian came off the bench to net a seemingly fortuitous equaliser as Chelsea snatched a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah appeared set to punish his former club when he broke the deadlock in an absorbing contest after 65 minutes.

But Brazil international Willian, who scored twice in the 4-0 Champions League win over Qarabag in midweek, picked out the far corner with a chipped attempt from the right-hand side of the penalty area five minutes from time – Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet caught out as he shaped to cross.

READ MORE: Liverpool v Chelsea - how the match unfolded

READ MORE: Lionel Messi signs news Barcelona contract with £625 buyout clause

READ MORE: Klopp ready to utilise his squad players

Roaming behind Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, Eden Hazard was the game's outstanding player during the opening 45 minutes, while Salah relished providing Liverpool's sharpest attacking threat after Jurgen Klopp surprisingly opted to bench Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino following the midweek collapse at Sevilla.

Egypt star Salah scored twice in 13 Premier League games for Chelsea before being farmed out to Fiorentina and Roma in Serie A but now has 10 in as many top-fight appearances since swapping the Italian capital for Merseyside during the close season.

Yet, the final word came from Willian, with boss Antonio Conte tearing jubilantly around on the touchline. His champions are three points behind Manchester United in third, with Liverpool two places and three points further back.

Key Opta Stats: