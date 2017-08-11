Liverpool 2017/18 Premier League season preview: Time to kick on under Jurgen Klopp

What’s changed?

For only the second time in the last eight seasons, Liverpool will compete in the Champions League. Group stage qualification depends on them coming through a tricky two-legged playoff against Hoffenheim but even so, after Jurgen Klopp’s first full campaign in charge, the club appears to be on its way back to a level befitting its stature.

The same was said of Brendan Rodgers’ side three years ago of course, and he came much closer to ending the long wait for a league title than his successor has so far, but Klopp’s progress has felt more sustainable. It is not predicated on one exemplary player of Luis Suarez’s quality, but several at a notch below, while Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane are both capable of the spectacular.

Questions remain though, particularly in defence, which has not been a strong point at Anfield since the days of Rafael Benitez. There were improvements last year, but the lower number of chances that Liverpool conceded tended to be of a higher quality. Opponents, usually from the lower end of the table, would take one point or even three by creating a handful of clear cut opportunities and converting them. It is a problem that must be addressed.

There is also the issue of squad depth, with Klopp preparing for a fight on four fronts. Liverpool still look light in both central defence and midfield, and may have to rely on youngsters plucked from the academy to provide cover. In fact, with right-back Nathaniel Clyne sidelined, 18-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to start the opener at Watford.

Who’s in?

Liverpool employed a high-risk, high-reward transfer strategy of targeting proven players that would command a place in Klopp’s starting line-up from the moment they joined. It is, at the time of writing, yet to pay off.

Mohamed Salah is the one success. The former Chelsea winger should prove to be an excellent addition and fits Klopp’s style of play perfectly, but Liverpool have been frustrated in their attempts to sign their two other main targets: RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita and Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk.

The club was forced into an embarrassing climbdown in early June after allegations of ‘tapping up’ the latter. The deal seemed dead in the water then but, if anything, Van Dijk is now the likelier of the two to arrive. Leipzig’s absolute insistence that Keita would not be sold at any price meant Liverpool postponed their pursuit until next summer.

Supporters may, ultimately, have to make do with Salah and the club’s two other astute, if unglamorous, additions: young striker Dominic Solanke and left-back Andrew Robertson.

Who’s out?

Following the Neymar mega-deal, Coutinho continues to be linked with Barcelona. Liverpool supporters will hope the club has learned a thing or two from their dealings with Leipzig and, for the moment, their stance is just as clear: the player is not for sale.

Of those to actually depart, the exit of Lucas Leiva, Coutinho’s fellow Brazilian and a popular dressing room figure, is the most significant. After a decade of service, he has joined Lazio in a £5m deal.

How will they line up?

As it stands, the first-choice back four is likely to remain in place. Van Dijk will slot into one of the central roles if a deal can be completed, probably at the expense of Dejan Lovren. Robertson and a rejuvenated Alberto Moreno provide competition at left-back but neither are a threat to James Milner’s place for now.

Jordan Henderson, the captain, will be welcomed back after another worrying spell on the sidelines, with Georgino Wijnaldum there too, looking to build on a solid first season. Salah’s introduction, meanwhile, could see Coutinho deployed deeper, akin to how he was used by Rodgers during the 2013/14 title push.

Mane and the tireless Roberto Firmino will join Salah up front in what will have a claim to being the division’s most devastating attack.

What’s the one big question that must be answered?

Can they see off the stragglers? Liverpool would have finished four points clear at the top of a mini-league including only ‘the big six’, but they struggled against those in the table’s lower reaches, especially during the busy winter.

View photos Keeping Coutinho at the club is key (Getty) More

What’s the best that could happen?

If it was to finally be their year.

What’s the worst that could happen?

Losing their place in the top six to neighbours Everton.