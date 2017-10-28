Sturridge reaches milestone as Liverpool stun Huddersfield

Daniel Sturridge scored the opener in Liverpool's 3-0 win at Anfield, bringing up the personal landmark of 100 club goals in the process.

Jurgen Klopp came out on top against good friend David Wagner as Liverpool recorded just their second Premier League win since September 9 with a 3-0 home triumph over Huddersfield Town.

Smarting from a 4-1 loss to Tottenham last Sunday, a lethargic home side struggled to break down resolute opponents during an opening half that saw Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl keep out a Mohamed Salah penalty.

However, Daniel Sturridge eased the simmering tension inside Anfield early in the second half, capitalising on an error by Tommy Smith to break the deadlock five minutes into the second half and score his 100th goal in club football.

Roberto Firmino made it 2-0 just eight minutes later, the Brazilian heading home a James Milner corner to give Liverpool some much-needed breathing space.

Georginio Wijnaldum added a third as Huddersfield, who have still not won away since the opening weekend of the campaign, were bought back down to earth with a bump following their shock 2-0 home win over Manchester United a week ago.

After a week full of questions over his team's defensive frailties, Klopp initially intended to keep faith with the same back four who started the 4-1 loss last time out, only to be forced into a late change.

Having been withdrawn just 31 minutes into the game at Wembley Stadium, Dejan Lovren failed to even make it to kick-off this time, the much-maligned centre-back ruled out after sustaining an injury while warming up.

Wagner had embraced Klopp on the touchline prior to the start but showed no willingness to help out his compatriot with his tactics, setting up the visitors to defend deep and frustrate their opponents.