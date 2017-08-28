Liverpool agree club-record transfer fee to sign Naby Keita from RB Leipzig next summer

Liverpool have brought an end to one of the many long running transfer sagas this summer by agreeing a deal to sign Naby Keita from Red Bull Leipzig next July.

The fee will be a record for Liverpool as it stands, with the club agreeing to pay a premium on top of the midfielder’s £48m release clause, which comes into effect once this season is over.

Having qualified for the Champions League last Wednesday, Liverpool are hopeful of securing a deal for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, too, and this goes through it will eclipse the figures involved for Keita.

Meanwhile, Jürgen Klopp is also interested in a centre half and it is possible that Virgil van Dijk might still arrive from Southampton ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Should all three deals be completed it would amount to an astonishing week in Liverpool’s history, one which would surely result in them being considered as serious contenders for major honours again.

It is thought an exchange for Divock Origi could form a part of the deal for Lemar. The Belgian striker has not been selected for either of Liverpool’s last two fixtures and he is keen to play games ahead of the World Cup.

With Kylian Mbappe on the verge of a move to Paris Saint Germain, Monaco are in the market for a striker and Origi, whose recruitment was considered when he first agreed to move to Liverpool in the summer of 2014, is again amongst their thoughts.

Lemar’s versatility is one of the reasons why Klopp likes the 21-year-old. Though he has played mainly on the wing for Monaco, he is able to play left back and in a central midfield role.

Keita flew into Manchester on Sunday night and had his medical at a private medical centre ahead of Guinea’s World Cup qualifier on Thursday.