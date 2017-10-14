Liverpool already out of title race and playing catch-up on top four, claims Carragher

Liverpool have already shifted their focus from a possible Premier League title challenge to a top-four battle, claims Jamie Carragher.

The Reds started the 2017-18 positively to spark talk of a tilt at the top-flight crown, with seven points collected from their opening three games – including a 4-0 mauling of Arsenal.

A 5-0 defeat with 10 men at Manchester City proved to be a turning point, though, with Jurgen Klopp’s side having now won just one of their last eight games in all competitions.

Manchester United held them to a 0-0 draw in their latest outing, and Carragher believes that Liverpool are now merely playing catch-up in the scrap for Champions League spots.

The former Reds defender told Sky Sports: "Liverpool will be looking around the clubs going for top four and how far they are behind those positions.

"Even at the start of the season I don't think Liverpool fans expected them to win the title - I certainly didn't.

"Liverpool will be more interested in Arsenal's results - maybe Chelsea and Tottenham - although those two probably think they're capable of catching the two Manchester clubs."

Jamie Carragher Liverpool top four not title More