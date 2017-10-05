Liverpool's 25 years of legacy inspires Carlsberg to brew a special beer

Carlsberg, one of the leading brewery groups in the world, has come up with a special beer to celebrate 25 years of their partnership with English football giants Liverpool FC.

Hops is one of the main ingredients in beer, as the cones from hop plants give beer its hoppy taste. What Carlsberg has done to incorporate the element of Liverpool in the beer is cultivating special red hop plants by immersing them in footage of 25 years of Liverpool FC matches and the sound of roaring fans.

This was done by scientists at the Carlsberg Research Laboratory in Copenhagen who used a powerful sound system and 360 video screen at the brewery’s Copenhagen greenhouse displaying Liverpool FC matches spanning the past three decades.

Carlsberg Liverpool 25 years More

The red hops were harvested after six months to brew the special Carlsberg Liverpool FC Beer, which will be sampled in special pubs and at Anfield during Liverpool’s Premier League match against Huddersfield Town on 28th October 2017.