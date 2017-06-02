Liverpool's £28m bid for Mohamed Salah rejected by AS Roma - reports

Liverpool‘s £28m bid for Roma winger Mohamed Salah has been rejected by the Serie A club, reports say.

The Reds made their first signing of the transfer window this week, landing Chelsea’s Dominic Solanke, and are looking to add the Egyptian to their ranks as Jurgen Klopp sets his sights on strengthening the Liverpool squad.

With 15 goals and 11 assists to his name this season, helping guide Roma to a second-place finish in Serie A, Salah has caught the attention of Liverpool.

Although the Anfield club were unsuccessful in their first approach for the winger, Sky Sports reports that Roma and Liverpool remain in talks over a potential deal.

Salah signed for Chelsea in January 2014, but left to join Fiorentina on loan in 2015, before signing permanently for Roma in a €15m transfer.

While the Blues only paid £11m to sign Salah from Basel, Liverpool could be forced to pay almost triple that to land the winger.

Klopp is also understood to be interested in Southampton’s £50m-rated defender Virgil van Dijk but has since dropped his interest in Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon.

The German has outlined his desire to spend this summer, suggesting he has already set out his recruitment aims with sporting director Michael Edwards.

“Money-wise? We have enough money. That's a difference, of course. We don't hide more money then get it when we need it, it's a normal business,” said Klopp.

“We are already pretty much done (on recruitment). Do you think I will sit with (sporting director) Michael Edwards and say 'What do you think? What do we need?' - most of the work is already done.

“Now we have decisions that need to be done, negotiations or whatever. But it's all good and we are prepared and we will see what will work out and what won't.”

