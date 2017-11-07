Liverpool's £36m Salah deal hailed as an 'absolute bargain'

Liverpool’s £36 million plus capture of Mohamed Salah has been branded “an absolute bargain” by former Reds striker John Aldridge.

Jurgen Klopp bolstered an already well-stocked attacking unit over the summer by bringing the former Chelsea forward back to England.

Salah had struggled to make an impact during his time at Stamford Bridge, but rebuilt his reputation in Italy with Fiorentina and Roma.

He arrived at Anfield as a proven creator and scorer of goals and has showcased those attributes to the full by finding the target 12 times in just 17 appearances, while providing three assists.

After seeing Salah bag a brace in his most recent outing against West Ham, Aldridge told the Liverpool Echo: “What can you say about Mo Salah? He plays like he’s been at the club for years.

“He’s full of confidence, he’s getting in there himself and he’s creating good chances for others as well. I think with his pace he’ll always get good chances.

“Another two goals in the bag on Saturday and to score 12 in 17 games is a brilliant statistic - he’s been the player of the season without doubt for Liverpool.

“He’s so dangerous and for what we paid for him he’s been an absolute bargain.”

