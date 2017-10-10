Liverpool's Can 'honoured' by Juventus interest and refuses to rule out Bayern return

Emre Can is yet to pen a new deal at Liverpool and admits to being “honoured” by interest from Juventus, while refusing to rule out a return to Bayern Munich.

The 23-year-old midfielder will see his current contract at Anfield expire at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

Jurgen Klopp has conceded that the situation is “not perfect”, with the Reds in danger of seeing a proven performer head elsewhere.

Serie A champions Juve sought to make that happen over the summer, and Can concedes there is an appeal from “big clubs” despite his attention being focused on Liverpool at present.

The Germany international told Kicker: "It's always an honour to receive an offer from such a renowned club, but currently I am only focused on the season with Liverpool. My agent takes care of the rest.

"The Premier League is just a really cool league, the most interesting in the world, but you must always respect other big clubs and leagues."

While Liverpool were able to fend off the advances of Juve, in a summer which also saw them caught up in a long-running saga regarding Philippe Coutinho and Barcelona, the exit talk refuses to go away.

