Liverpool 'can't keep Philippe Coutinho' if he wants to join Barcelona, warns club legend Graeme Souness

Liverpool must accept that they will lose Philippe Coutinho if he decides he wants to join Barcelona, club legend Graeme Souness has warned.

The Brazil international is on Barcelona’s wish list to replace Neymar, following his £200m world record move to Paris Saint-Germain last week, although while it’s reported that the 25-year-old would be open to a move, he remains committed to Liverpool until any offer is accepted.

Coutinho clearly appears to be taking the approach of remaining loyal to the club, whereas others such as Neymar and Liverpool target Virgil van Dijk resorted to taking measures into their own hands to try and force through moves, but Souness warns that if a player wants to join another team, very rarely do they not get their own way.

“I don't think you can [keep him],” said Souness. “The chance to play for a team that would suit his style of play, I don't think he can say no to it, as hard as that is for Liverpool to accept.

“Ultimately if he wants to go he will go, as much as the club won't want him to. He's on a contract but if the big players want to go these days then they get their own way.”

But the problem with selling Coutinho for the vast sums of money that are being reported – with offers believed to in excess of £75m – is that other clubs will know that Liverpool have serious financial power to spend, and could look to maximise any transfer business as a result.

“The problem they have is that they'll get so much money for him, that when they go shopping after that they'll pay a premium wherever they go,” Souness added, with the scenario proving something of a double-edged sword for the Anfield club.

“I'm sure there are players out there who would influence their play as much as Coutinho. Would they come to Liverpool? For sure, but they're going to have a big war chest to spend.”

Liverpool have already been active in the transfer market, bringing in winger Mohamed Salah, forward Dominic Solanke and defender Andrew Robertson for a combined £45m that could yet rise to £55m depending on the tribunal that will decide the compensation owed to Chelsea over the signing of Solanke.

However, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is keen to add at least one more midfielder to his squad, having seen Lucas Leiva leave for Lazio and Adam Lallana ruled out for at least two months due to injury, while there are also plans for a new defender to come in with Virgil van Dijk top of that list.

Liverpool have been unsuccessful in bringing RB Leipzig’s Naby Keita to the club in an effort to quench the thirst for a new midfielder, and they would need another if Coutinho was to leave the club before the end of the current transfer window, or risk going into the new season extremely light on attacking midfield options.