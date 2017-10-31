Liverpool's Dejan Lovren reveals 'disgusting' death threat made against his family

Dejan Lovren has come in for some sickening abuse in recent weeks - AFP

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren says a "disgusting" death threat has been made against his family.

The Croatia international's performances for Liverpool have come in for criticism in recent weeks and have led to some sickening abuse on his social media channels.

Lovren says he can accept vitriol dished out towards himself, but draws a line when his family get drawn into the matter.

On his Instagram page, Lovren posted a direct message he had received from a user which read "I'm gonna murder ur family u Croatian p****".

The 28-year-old captioned it with "horrible what kind of people we have" before adding in a second image: "I don't mind when people talk s*** about me, it says more about them!

Lovren was replaced after 31 minutes against Spurs Credit: Getty Images More

"But I cannot ignore when my family is threatened. I just can't and won't accept that. Disgusting."