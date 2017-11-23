Liverpool 'developing' ahead of Chelsea - Kuyt sees Merry Christmas for Reds

Liverpool are “developing” and will pick up “many points” during a positive festive period, says Dirk Kuyt.

The Reds have struggled to shake their inconsistencies this season, with the surrendering of a three-goal lead in their last outing against Sevilla further highlighting those issues.

Reds evens for the top 4

Jurgen Klopp has been unable to address ongoing problems at the back, despite seeing his side thrive at times going in the opposite direction.

Despite these difficulties, Kuyt feels Liverpool are “growing” and can keep themselves among the Premier League’s leading pack by enjoying a Merry Christmas – starting with a home date against reigning champions Chelsea on Saturday.

The former Reds forward told the club’s official website: “Liverpool playing at Anfield should always be favourites. It doesn't matter which side is coming to Anfield.

Dirk Kuyt Liverpool Christmas many points More