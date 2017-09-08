Liverpool's Mane named Premier League Player of the Month

The Senegal forward was chosen as the league's best player after scoring in each of the Reds' three games during the month of August

Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane has been named as the Premier League Player of the Month for August after scoring three goals in three games.

The Senegal international has found the net in all of Liverpool's league games so far this season, having opened his account for 2017-18 in the 3-3 draw with Watford. He then bagged the only goal of the game to help the Reds defeat Crystal Palace before putting in an excellent display in the 4-0 victory over Arsenal, getting his name on the scoresheet alongside fellow forwards Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge.

Mane 13/8 to score at City

Mane had an excellent debut season last year following his £34 million move to Anfield from Southampton, finishing the season with 13 goals in 27 league games for Jurgen Klopp's side. The 25-year-old missed some of the Reds' campaign due to his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations as well as an injury in the second-half of the season. Despite this, he was named as Liverpool's Player of the Year as they qualified for the Champions League.

His string of impressive performances for Liverpool have earned rave reviews from fans, pundits and former players. Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes that Mane is now more important to the club than Philippe Coutinho, backed up by the fact that he has a goal every 156 minutes since moving to Anfield.

Played

Scored



Sadio Mane is your @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month for August pic.twitter.com/O2QXYyhub7 — Premier League (@premierleague) September 8, 2017

"I'd make an argument for that, especially with the way Jurgen Klopp likes to play. I think he's massively important," Carragher told Sky Sports following Mane's goal against Crystal Palace.

"You see the goals that he's got and his goals record for a wide player is phenomenal since he's come to the club. All the other players on the list (players with the best minutes per goal ratio) are top strikers in the Premier League. For Mane to be there, it shows his impact.

"If you compare him to Coutinho, who is a fantastic player which is why Barcelona want him, but if he carries on the way he is going, the top clubs around Europe will be looking at him because he has been a revelation since he came in."