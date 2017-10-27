Liverpool's problems are further forward than centre-back, they need a holding midfielder

Jurgen Klopp threw Dejan Lovren off the edge of a cliff after a disastrous 31 minute performance in a 4-1 defeat to Spurs last Sunday.

It was extraordinarily harsh on a player who has been part of a faltering defence for years - that Liverpool spent £20million on the Croatian and fixed nothing suggests the puncture is elsewhere.

Individual mistakes often decide games and many managers have safety nets to protect against this. Jose Mourinho usually opts for a pragmatic, safer option in big games, for example.

Meanwhile, Klopp's intense brand of football doesn't allow for any sort of parachute whatsoever. It has become increasingly clear that what Liverpool really need is an anchor.

Spurs' opening goal was not Lovren's fault alone. As Trippier gets the ball, Lovren can only see what's in front and beside him and has to gauge the defensive line by following Alberto Moreno, who is selected every week by Klopp because of his offensive qualities, ignoring the daft defensive decisions he regularly makes.

Lovren steps up to try and play offside, using Moreno as a guide, but Matip and Gomez are on a different page. Kane is played onside.

Joel Matip doesn't step up to follow Lovren and play Kane offside, and Joe Gomez stays level with Matip. Lovren has to assume that Matip has followed him because that's how an offside trap works and when the ball goes over his head, Lovren spins round and can't believe Kane is onside.

Liverpool's midfield do not react to danger More

Matip runs to cover Kane. The Liverpool midfield has left an enormous gap for Spurs to exploit. It's far too easy for Pochettino's team to play between the lines and someone should be in the middle of that massive blue area. Nobody does.

Liverpool's midfield takes the opposite shape to what it should More

Even though Kane is clearly about to score in this particular scenario, Liverpool's shape exposes a big problems they always have.

With a deeper lying central midfield player, Christian Eriksen wouldn't be alone inside the area, the space Kane moves into while evading tackles would have been occupied, forcing him away from goal, and the passing lane to Serge Aurier on the left would have been closed. Instead, the midfield trio watch the car crash.

As soon as Trippier received the ball at the start of this move, the team should have anticipated the pass over the top and stepped up to catch him offside. Klopp pinned this one on Lovren alone - whose fault is it really?

Below is where Jordan Henderson should probably be for Spurs' second goal.

Spurs' second goal More

James Milner is left with little choice but to drift a fairly useless cross into the box to compete with a much more aggressive, taller, stronger Spurs defence. It's like rolling a dice and always hoping for a five or a six - if it goes wrong, how can Liverpool protect against the counter?

Hugo Lloris launches a quarter-back throw towards Kane. Lovren misreads the flight.

Lovren misses header More

It's a mistake, but how have Liverpool allowed themselves to be this vulnerable? Spurs' tactic is obvious - sit really deep and hit them with pace. Already a goal down, nobody seems aware of what's happening.

liverpool exposed vs spurs More

Heung-min Son sprints past his man to score a tap-in. It's difficult to account for Lovren's error but Liverpool have over committed against one of the best teams in the league, after attempting some horrible build-up play. Lovren was hooked 20 minutes later.

On the edge of half time, Spurs won a free-kick.

Moreno and Henderson More

Liverpool's defence handle this like they've never seen a set piece before. Henderson sort-of looks after Kane, Moreno kinda floats in front of the defence.

Moreno defending against Alli More

The ball comes in, Henderson considers pulling Kane's shirt then doesn't, the second ball drops to the edge of the penalty area and nobody is there except Alli. 3-1.

Had Moreno defended the left side, Henderson could have sat in front of the defence to defend the 'D'. Instead, Henderson glances left and right like a child lost in Asda and Moreno watches Dele Alli smash home the third goal. He's supposed to be a defender.

It doesn't even matter who's playing. In a 2-0 defeat to Leicester in the Carabao Cup, that same hole was exposed again and again.

Leicester vs Liverpool More

Demarai Gray runs into the space that the holding midfielder should occupy. Ragnar Klavan leaves his position to tackle.

Klavan coming out to tackle leaves the defence out of position More

Gray tricks his way past Klavan with one little move and Gomez is the only centre-back. There's a gap between right centre-back and the left-back to play with. Islam Slimani can use this as a decoy to run behind Gomez and onto a through-ball.

shot wide More

Gray shoots and is just wide.

Later, a free-kick is chipped to the back post. Jon Flanagan is up against Wes Morgan, which doesn't seem fair to start with.

henderson vs leicester More

Morgan wins the header (no surprise). It causes chaos.

Leicester goal vs Liverpool More

Shinji Okazaki drops into space between the lines - the exact space Henderson should be in, just inside the D - and the loose ball drops to him. Gomez is too far right, Klavan is caught behind Harry Maguire. Where's the organisation?

Shinji Okazaki scores against Liverpool More

Okazaki uses the space to score.

These are recurring team errors. Players should intrinsically understand what their role is when defending but nobody has a clue - everyone panics.

Sevilla's first goal in the 2-2 Champions League draw. Sevilla have two men wide left, Matip goes to the right shoulder of the man on the ball to force him wide and Gomez - as he should - looks to cover the wide space and attack the cross that will come.

Liverpool vs Sevilla More

Lovren has now been left to deal with two potential goalscorers in the box, Moreno has absolutely no idea that there's anyone behind him.

Having noticed that one of the two centre-backs has come out to put pressure on the ball like this, a defensive midfielder should either drop into that space behind Matip and next to Lovren to protect the front post, or at least get tight to the Sevilla forward clearly running there.

Liverpool vs Sevilla More

Gomez and Matip can't stop the cross. Lovren doesn't know who to mark and has to awkwardly protect the near post, while keeping his eye on the forward that Henderson and Can have left unmarked.

moreno back post More

The cross makes it all the way across the six yard box, Lovren's desperate attempt to block makes him look stupid and Moreno doesn't bother tracking his man, presumably because he thinks Can will do it for him. Can considers sticking a foot out without ever committing - he's there, but only in body.

lovren misses interception More

The replay makes it look even worse for Lovren, who misses the chance to block the cross, but the ball is bouncing and Lovren is reacting at speed to a situation he shouldn't be in. This near-post space is supposed to be protected by Matip.

Can and Moreno have not anticipated the botched interception and have left Ben Yedder, who is waiting for exactly this to happen, to tap in at the back-post. It's a catalogue of mistakes.

Liverpool defend nervously, as if nobody wants to take charge because they know the machine hasn't been bolted together properly. This is a house built on sand. It's a matter of balance - Real Madrid have some of the best attacking talent in the world but it didn't click for Zinedine Zidane until he introduced Casemiro in a holding role to keep everything together. Barcelona struggle to function without Sergio Busquets pulling the strings.

Klopp's 4-3-3 works when they have momentum. Without it, they are easy to derail. The quality of their attack is enough to blow away weaker opponents, but many managers have figured out how to keep them quiet and it represents a real problem. Without that player holding everything together, providing defensive cover and aware of his surroundings, Liverpool are nowhere near challenging for the title. Klopp either needs to sign players who understand and adhere to his tactics, or immediately find a new way to coach the ones he has. Something isn't working.

Klopp may have given up protecting his defenders off the pitch but they have been exposed on it constantly since he arrived. And so, as Lovren falls to his doom, he might steal a glance back to the top of that cliff at the manager who chucked him off it and remember that he hadn't wanted to stand so close to the edge in the first place.