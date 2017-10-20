Liverpool's Salah beats Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar to Uefa Champions League Player of the Week award

The Egypt winger again beat the Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG superstars to the top gong, making it his second in the three-matchday old competition

Mohamed Salah has won the Uefa Champions League Player of the Week award after his virtuoso display in Liverpool’s 7-0 victory over Maribor on Thursday.

The 25-year-old was in superb form as he got two of the Kops’ goals and assisted Roberto Firmino's opener as they coasted to a comprehensive win in Slovenia.

The award is the former Chelsea winger’s second in the three-week old European top tier club competition.

And, again, the Kops' record signing did it by beating the trio of Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo who helped Real Madrid avoid an upset against Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar who delivered a masterclass at Anderlecht.

Salah collected 51 per cent of the public votes to ward off competition from Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, Cenk Tosun (Besiktas), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) and Eden Hazard (Chelsea).