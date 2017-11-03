Liverpool's start has been tougher than expected but they can gain ground against West Ham

With just over a quarter of the season gone, Liverpool have already played seven of the other nine teams in the top half of the Premier League table. Of that seven, they beat Arsenal, drew against four of the others and lost heavily away to Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Can Jürgen Klopp claim to have been dealt a tough hand by the fixture computer? Hindsight is 20/20 of course, but those meetings with Watford, Burnley and Newcastle United look a little more difficult now than they did before the start of the campaign, especially since two of those sides have also frustrated other members of last season's top six.

Whichever way you cut it though, his players should have taken more than 16 points at this stage of the season. A trip to an out-of-sorts West Ham United is on the agenda this weekend and 19 points from 11 would certainly sound a little, if not a lot, healthier.

Klopp did not want to make any direct demands of his players at his pre-match press conference on Friday, but ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea hosting Manchester United and fifth-placed Arsenal travelling to Manchester City, he knows Liverpool have the chance to pick up three points and gain ground on their rivals.



“I think that would sound kind of disrespectful to be honest, to say ‘now we have to have to win',” the Liverpool manager said. “I think apart from the Tottenham game and Manchester City for different reasons, each game we played we had a chance. It was maybe more than us.

“Absolutely we have no time to waste any more, that’s 100 per cent. The season fits between it. People don’t remember that a player was bad four weeks ago, but they don’t remember we were good at the start without having the results. Now we have to get results, that's how it is.”