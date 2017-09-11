Liverpool to appeal the length of Sadio Mane's three-match ban after his red card in Manchester City defeat

Mane was sent off in the first-half of Liverpool's defeat to Manchester City: Getty

Liverpool will appeal the length of Sadio Mane's three-match ban for his dismissal against Manchester City, The Independent understands.

The 25-year-old was sent off by referee Jon Moss for raising his foot and clashing with City goalkeeper Ederson in Liverpool's 5-0 defeat on Saturday.

The Reds have the option to claim excessive punishment which could see Mane's ban reduced by either one or two matches.

Jurgen Klopp said immediately after the match that the club would not be appealing to have the red card completely overturned, saying it would be “another waste of time, like the game”.

“It never works,” the German said of any appeal. “It would be another waste of time, like the game today.

“It was an accident. [Mane] is very unlucky. The situation I think everyone knows he didn’t see the goalie. There was not one second he looks on the goalie. He just wanted to get the ball as soon as possible. Hopefully the goalie is not seriously injured.

“Sadio is very, very, very upset. He is shocked about the decision and I am sure also about the situation… I am sure enough will find enough reasons to say it was the right decision.”