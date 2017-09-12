Liverpool appeal against three-game Mane suspension rejected

The attacker will miss Liverpool's next three domestic clashes after his suspension for clattering Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson was upheld

Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane will have to serve out his three-match red card ban after the Football Association rejected the club's appeal to have the ban reduced.

The Senegal international was handed a red card in the 37th minute for delivering a high boot to the head of Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson when the sides met Saturday, which forced the keeper out of the game.

City, who led 1-0 when Mane was sent off, went on to win 5-0.

Liverpool had hoped to see the suspension reduced from three-games, but the FA has denied the club clemency, issuing a brief statement confirming their decision.

The statement reads: "Sadio Mane’s three-match suspension, which was effective immediately, remains in place after his claim of excessive punishment was rejected following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing."

The denial of the appeal means Mane will miss the Reds' next three domestic matches, ruling him out of two Premier League matches against Burnley on September 16 and Leicester City on September 23 and a League Cup fixture on September 19, also against the Foxes.

However, Mane, who later apologised for the incident, is eligible to feature in the club's Champions League fixture against Sevilla on Wednesday.

Mane evens to score anytime

Mane will next be able to return to Premier League action October 1 against Newcastle.

The Premier League player of the month for August, Mane has hit three goals and added an assist in the league this season.