Liverpool avoid Groundhog Day after Sadio Mane strike seals victory against Crystal Palace

This was one that Liverpool got away with. It had seemed as though it was going to be another of those Groundhog Days at Anfield. Away team shows up and defends reasonably well: Liverpool have injuries, their replacements do not possess the quality to deal with what is in front of them. Result: the visitors goes home happier.

Not on this occasion. It took a brain lapse from the previously trustworthy Luka Milivojevic and a fair amount of pressure from substitute Dominic Solanke on his Premier League debut to transform the mood. Suddenly, Sadio Mané was facing the Kop. Suddenly, Liverpool had their victory.

Philippe Coutinho is a fine player and losing him to Barcelona would be a major loss for Jürgen Klopp. But it is Mané who Klopp really needs available to him the most this season. Again, here, he was Liverpool’s match-winner. Again, he was the player Liverpool’s opponent seemed the most concerned about. Again, ultimately, there was little they could do. His reaction to Milivojevic’s mistake was ruthless.

Klopp’s has said he is satisfied with the depth in his squad, providing there are no more injuries. This was an opportunity to see whether those not normally considered first choice are equipped to deal with opponents like Crystal Palace when the pressure is on at Anfield.

There were five changes from the team that defeated Hoffenheim in Germany on Tuesday night and three new defenders represented a major reconstruction of the backline.

There was an operational flaw with this Liverpool team, though, a team whose midfield was conscientious but lacking in vision. It meant the attack was undersupplied and that resulted in Roberto Firmino and Mané dropping deeper to receive possession, subsequently taking them further and further away from the positions where they can be so dangerous.

This match report could be a copy and paste job from any of the games where Liverpool struggled at home last season. Having been walloped at home by Huddersfield Town last weekend, Frank de Boer could not afford a second heavy defeat so his approach was a patient one, crowding central areas of the pitch, encouraging Liverpool to break his side down.

It says a lot that the creator of Liverpool’s clearest chances was Andrew Robertson, their new left-back signing from Hull City. The Scotland international was being afforded much time and space to do pretty much as he pleased but there was still a responsibility on him to use his freedoms effectively.

