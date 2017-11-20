Liverpool can beat Sevilla and prove they have improved from Europa League final defeat

According to the scoresheet, it was Coke's brace of second-half goals six minutes apart that made the difference in the 2016 Europa League final, ending Liverpool's hopes of sneaking into the Champions League and hitting Jürgen Klopp with his first major setback since taking charge at Anfield. Inside the heads of Klopp's players, though, the result was settled much sooner and much quicker.

To them, the Basel final was over as soon as Kevin Gameiro brought Sevilla level after just 17 seconds of the second half had elapsed. That was the point when, as Klopp's chief scout Peter Krawietz describes in Raphael Honigstein's new book Klopp: Bring The Noise : “They were like: hurrah. We were like: aargh. We couldn't come back from that and also had nothing left in the tank, physically.”

Krawietz speaks about the goal, which cancelled out Daniel Sturridge's special opener, with the same fatality that Hans-Joachim Watzke uses a few pages earlier to describe Borussia Dortmund's quarter-final defeat to Liverpool during the same campaign. After the final whistle sounded on that chaotic, barely credible comeback victory, Klopp looked on course to bring yet more of those patented 'great European nights' to Anfield.

​Four short weeks' later, Gameiro's goal put such nights on hold.



Liverpool meet Sevilla again on Tuesday night for the second time since that final, this time in Andalusia and this time in European football's first tier of competition. Just as victory in Basel would have guaranteed a return to the Champions League, three points on Tuesday will assure Klopp's side of a place where the club's stature, influence and financial clout all suggest it belongs – among the best 16 on the continent.

Only one of the Liverpool players to start the 2016 final, Kolo Touré, has departed and there is a temptation to ask how far the other 10 who remain have come. Most have developed; Philippe Coutinho was anonymous that night but is now one of Klopp's most consistent and reliable performers, a player ranked among world football's elite. Others, like Dejan Lovren, have more to prove.