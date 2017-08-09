Liverpool become latest Premier League club to announce shirt sleeve sponsor with Western Union deal

Liverpool have announced a new partnership with Western Union, which will see the international money transfer company become the club’s first-ever shirt sleeve sponsor.

The five-year agreement, worth a total of £25m, makes Liverpool the latest club to take advantage of a new Premier League directive that allows a second company logo to appear on shirts.

The partnership will also see Western Union provide its services to the club when making financial transactions, including during the process of player transfers.

Peter Moore, Liverpool’s chief executive, welcomed the new sponsorship deal and said supporters can expect it to benefit the club both on and off the pitch.

“It gives us the ability to drive more resources and help Jurgen and his team live up to our on-pitch ambitions,” Moore said.

“It allows us to make sure we have the resources necessary to compete at the highest level, particularly in a year where we're ready to play in the Champions League.”

Despite the club expanding its team of partners, commercial director Olly Dale insisted that the issue of stadium naming rights was not currently on the table.

Anfield’s capacity was increased to 54,074 last year following the refurbishment of the ground’s Main Stand.

“We find ourselves in a great position with Anfield and the new Main Stand has been a terrific success, but [the issue of naming rights] is not an immediate priority for us,” Dale said.

“We are not an organisation that's in the market for a stadium naming rights deal, that's not of interest to us.”

Manchester City, Chelsea and Watford, Liverpool’s opening weekend opponents, are among the clubs to have announced a sleeve sponsor for the coming season.