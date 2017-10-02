Liverpool boost as Juventus chief rules out move for Emre Can

Liverpool have yet to renew the German's contract: Bongarts/Getty Images

Liverpool’s hopes of renewing Emre Can’s contract at the club have been handed a boost after Juventus’ chief executive ruled out making a move for the German in the January transfer window.

The Italians registered heavy interest in Can over the summer with the player’s current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Talks between the 23-year-old and Liverpool remain at an impasse – but any prospects of losing Can to Juventus appear to be over.

Beppe Marotta, Juventus’ chief executive, has now ruled out a move for Can, believing Liverpool unwilling to sell him.

"We don't think we are going to make a big signing in January," Marotta told Premium Sport.

"Our team is absolutely competitive and we have some very interesting midfielders like [Rodrigo] Bentancur who has already showed his qualities.

"We have faith in this team and in these lads. As for Emre Can I don't think Liverpool will sell him in January.

"We made an offer for him in the summer but the Reds didn't sell him so I don't think they'll change their mind in the middle of the season."

Juventus had previously stated their intentions to ‘watch and wait’ for the opportunity to sign Can.

Speaking in August, Marotta said: "I don't know if he will extend his contract with Liverpool, but we are at the window, watching what happens."

But the Italian's latest comments now suggest otherwise as Liverpool continue to work on securing a new contract for Can at Anfield.