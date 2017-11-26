Liverpool boss Klopp reveals what was said in on-field row with Mane

Jurgen Klopp admits that Sadio Mane was “not happy” after a heated exchange between the pair following Liverpool’s draw with Chelsea.

The Senegalese forward was only named on the bench for a crunch clash with the defending Premier League champions.

He was introduced late on and was clearly frustrated at the final whistle as he rowed with his manager on the field.

Klopp insists that Mane was not expressing his disappointment at being named among the substitutes, with their argument concerned with more tactical matters.

The German coach told reporters on the back of a 1-1 draw at Anfield: "I was shouting at him because he was in the centre.

“But no player's happy about that when you come on to the pitch with three minutes left and you feel like you've got 150 minutes in your legs already.

Jurgen Klopp Sadio Mane Liverpool row More